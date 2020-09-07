Keselowski wins top speed award with 261 mph pass

Episode 330

September 6, 2020

Keselowski wins Bill Warner Top Speed honors at Loring Speed Trials

Sixty-nine year old Bob Keselowski achieved a couple of his goals at the Loring Timing Association land speed races this past week. One goal was to up his previous speed of 252 mph in 2018 which he eclipsed with a 261 mph run Thursday.

The second goal was to win the Bill Warner Top Speed Race Event award. After the dust had settled, Keselowski’s 261 mph speed held up for the fastest speed posted during the 2020 season.

Keselowski, the father of NASCAR Cup driver Brad Keselowski, mentioned that he once again utilized his 358 cid Dodge old school NASCAR engine with one carb, however, nitrous was added to the package this season. Keep in mind that Keselowski has gone 271.8 at Bonneville in 2018 without nitrous on the five mile course.

He jokingly noted, “With nitrous one might expect a 10 mph increase at Loring.” He did not want to guess what the top speed might be due to the stress on the engine.

Saturday a sticking nitrous solenoid forced him to use only the carburetor which yielded a speed in the 240 range. After that run the Keselowski Brothers packed up their two race cars and began the trek back to North Carolina. Both said they hope to return in 2021.

Marcia gets her 200 MPH Club hat

80 Year old racer hits 141 mph in lakester

Sting Ray wins a triple header at Indy

The Road to Indy Pro 2000 points race tightened up considerably last Thursday and Friday when Sting Ray Robb in his Juncos Racing car won all three races held on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By sweeping the triple-header, Sting Ray becomes the first driver in the Pro 2000 series to win three races in a row.

Ashton Tucker wins two in a row ReMax 250 at Speedway 660

Massachusetts native, Bobby Santos III wins Little 500

Let’s go racing,

Tom Hale

Soli Deo Gloria (Matthew 5:16)