Championship goes to Sting Ray

Episode 336

October 25, 2020

Champion

Road to Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tire season has ended and the young man UpNorth Motorsports has been following for the past two years, Sting Ray Robb is the champion as reported last week in Episode 335. Robb could have coasted knowing that he has secured the title, however, he made a statement by winning the pole position in both races. The race weekend was part of the NTT IndyCar weekend finale at St. Petersburg.

Robb won the pole for each race in the doubleheader weekend and set track records both times.. The Saturday race was won by Robb leading every lap of the 25 laps on the challenging 1.8 mile street course. After the race Robb commented, ““That was a hard race, even though I was leading the whole way. The team set a goal for me to hold a certain lap time and I did, until I saw Danial (Frost#68 DEN-JET Turn 3 Motorsport Tatuus PM18) starting to catch me. I started pushing harder and set the quick race lap time, bettering my own race record from last year. Two lap records in one day here, that’s pretty special!”

“Huge thanks to the team, I don’t know what more I can say that I haven’t said all year. They are so amazing. And I’m so happy to have so many of my friends and family here. They get to see me on the top of the podium, and I get to share it with them. And the glory goes to God, as always.”

Comeback Kid

Update on Braden Eves, New Albany, Ohio, who UpNorth Motorsports reported on earlier this summer after the young man crashed heavily at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Road to Indy. He suffered two fractures in his neck and a fracture over his right eye. From the Road to Indy Press Release:

“The 2019 USF2000 champion got off to a tremendous start in his Road to Indy / Andersen Companies Tatuus PM-18 with his first series win coming at Mid-Ohio in late July. Braden was in the middle of the hunt for the championship when a nasty incident at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now well into completing his recovery, Eves has refocused on the 2021 season and is eager to get back behind the wheel.”

“I’m extremely excited to rejoin Exclusive Autosport for the 2021 season,” said Eves. “This season we showed our incredible pace and the team did an incredible job consistently throughout the year. I’ll be coming back next year with unfinished business and I’m ready to get back after it. I can’t wait for a much more normal season after this year was so shaken up by the pandemic, but next year I’m coming back and I’m coming back stronger than ever!”

Be a part of preserving history of Spud Speedway

Spud Speedway located in Caribou, Maine, opened in 1964 and has been in operation on again…off again over the fifty six year history of the northern Maine track. No formal written history of the track has been written though many have suggested the importance of doing so.

Motorsports enthusiast Jesse Michaud created the Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/groups/180708495373115 Spud Speedway photos and memories to provide a spot for those who may have competed at the track, been a spectator, or official to share memories. The page has 739 members as of publishing time this evening.

In his most recent post Michaud said, “Preserving racing stories was something I hoped would catch on here, it didn’t. I have started recording these more so for me after my memory is gone I can live on through my own words.”

“Feel free to share, subscribe, whatever. It won’t just be racing stories and I will likely keep them all to 10 minutes or less. This was a trial run.”

Michaud posted two videos titled ‘Spud Speedway 1991, How I got hooked on racing’ Parts I & II’. Viewers will probably relate to some parts of the videos where Michaud shares some of the details on how he, as a teenager, fell in love with racing while convincing his father to field a car in the four cylinder class.

The success of that Mercury Capri provided just the right dose of adrenaline and dopamine which has led to a lifetime of racing addiction. Many hardcore racing enthusiasts can relate to the power of the pull of racing.

When asked if he wants the followers of the Facebook page to post videos of their experience, he replied. “No. I mean if they do, great, but I just look at what’s been lost over the years. So many stories will be gone forever.”

It is now a matter of wait and see if memories of the 1/3 mile asphalt oval track are shared to the site. Maybe someone will be encouraged to pull those details together and write the history of the track and help preserve those memories that Michaud and others cherish.

Throttle Car Club construction well underway